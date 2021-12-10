Munich Haus in Chicopee hosts annual Weihnachtsfest

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Local German restaurant Munich Haus in Chicopee kicked off their Annual Weihnachtsfest Friday night.

Guests at the Chicopee eatery were greeted with a special holiday menu and a live music performance by the Dan Kane Carolers. 22News heard from one worker who was happy to have a packed house for the holiday season.

“This time of the year we’re super busy, luckily this year we actually get to have our singers here so we can fill the house, theres no restrictions and regulations we need to go by so its a lot better this year.”

Weihnachtsfest will run at Munich Haus until December 23rd, so if you missed the fun Friday night, you still have some time to celebrate the holiday in style.