Munich Haus restaurant in Chicopee reopens for outdoor services

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – More and more restaurants are receiving the green light from municipalities to re-open for outdoor dining.

The Munich Haus in Chicopee is the latest to open. Wednesday was the first day they’ve been open for outdoor dining since before the coronavirus shutdown and the restaurant was completely booked with reservations.

In addition to following social distancing protocols and wearing masks – the restaurant follows strict sanitation guidelines. A manager from Munich Haus, Keisha Fortin, explains everything, including sanitizing surfaces

“We are also sanitizing all of the surfaces on a half hourly basis and using a medical grade sanitizer on the tables,” Fortin told 22News.

The Munich Haus is open for outdoor dining Wednesday through Friday 3-10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 12 to 10 p.m.