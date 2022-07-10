SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Over on Worthington Street in Springfield six local artists are bringing ghost images back to life. The resurrection aims to showcase the history of the City of Firsts. The artists garnering inspiration from old Springfield ads for this restoration mural project.

John Simpson, the Chief Artist of the project, told 22News, “It’s important to Springfield because it just brings us back in time, we are not just a deteriorating city, we can renew ourselves and we can create

new spots for people to hang out and bring color into the downtown.”

Artist and Professor John Simpson had a vision to rework some of the old photography ads on the

wall of what once was once a five floor photography supplies building called Bloom. He formed a strong team of local artists from different backgrounds to bring back to life the iconic advertisements that once graced the walls of this historic building.

“It started out as a project to be about history of Springfield, the educational, but it wound up becoming more of a conservation project mixed with a historical and educational project,” he added.

The team of artists want to bring people back to the 1960’s and add color and life through a variety of images such as; local inventors, the famous Springfield Indian Motorcycle, the first peter Pan bus, and even images from Dr. Seuss books.

Khali Hernandez, one of the artists from Springfield expressed, “I really want people to see the amount of love and care that the people who are working on this wall are putting into it for them. This is love that I’m putting into this wall and just trying to project that out of the city.”

If you drive by you’ll see scaffolding all along the side of the building, with artists working away to preserve the many images that represent the remarkable history of Springfield.

Hernandez continued, “So, if we can see some more things like this in the city, I would love to add to the value of Springfield.”

The project is expected to wrap up in mid to late August just in time for the highly anticipated Jazz Festival.

John concluded, “I look forward to us finishing this and developing it to the point where we can sit here and stare at it for hours, and have a lot of fun things that people can see and learn about the city of Springfield.”

The artists taking this ghost wall, and are reimagining it to represent the Springfield of yesterday, today, and tomorrow.