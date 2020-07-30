Mural painted to honor Chicopee man known for friendly waving gesture

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man whose friendly gesture of waving at passing traffic delighted so many people, has been immortalized by a mural depicting that neighborly act of goodwill.

The mural at the corner of McKinstry Avenue and Dale Street in the heart of Chicopee’s Aldenville neighborhood was crafted in honor of Bernard “Bunny” Murray. For years, Murray would wave to passing drivers who enjoyed the experience. Some of those drivers like Lenore Compton would stop for lunch at the nearby Lucky Strike Restaurant. The Mural rekindles memories for days gone by when Bunny would wave at her.

“We, he watched us go by in the car, we never saw him again we hoped he’s still alive.”

Bunny is still very much alive, but at the age of 76, has been replaced by the iconic mural who does the waiving in his place.

“We were happy, he made us happy, yes we didn’t know anything about him,” Compton said to 22News.

The mural is the work of Chicopee artist Johnny Miranda, an important player on the Chicopee Cultural council. We saw Miranda helping young people use their creative ability on a summer day.

He’s also committed to the artwork that one more shot of mural and him waving helps revive memories of a good neighbor with a friendly gesture at a popular street corner.