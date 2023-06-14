SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield honored the city’s own and two time Oscar award winner Ruth E. Carter. She will be getting her very own mural that will be at the Rebecca Johnson School in Mason Square.

Carter, the costume designer for the “Black Panther” films, made history as the first Black woman to win two Oscars in the best costume design category. Throughout her career, she has more than sixty film and television credits including Academy Award nominations for “Malcolm X,” “Amistad,” and an Emmy nomination for the reboot of the television mini-series “Roots.”

She is also the second costumer designer to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. According to Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, this new mural will inspire youth that through education and hard work they can succeed.

“Who would have thought you work hard, you do reap the benefits of your hard work and I’m happy to inspire that and anybody who passes by who walks down the same streets that I did,” said Carter.

Commonwealth Murals will be helping to create the Ruth Carter Mural in Springfield. Mayor Sarno says it’s only right for her hometown, Springfield, adds to her list of acknowledgements.