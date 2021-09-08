Mural to showcase LGBTQ+ stories in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WWLP) – A local organization is using art to shine a light on Springfield’s LGBTQ+ community.

Out Now, the only Queer youth organization based in Springfield, is teaming up with Common Wealth Murals to paint a new mural at the corner of Gridiron and Main Streets. The mural will feature portraits of a scene from school that shows the experience of many LGBTQ+ youths, contrasted with scenes of what school would look like with greater support for Queer youth.

Holly Richardson, director of Out Now, said, “We know that LGBTQ youth have a hard time in schools, they are not really set up for them, they are not acknowledging of them, they are not seen.”

Elithia Vazquez, an Out Now youth worker told 22News, “We are here, we are queer, we want to be known and we want to be accepted.”

Mimi Ditkoff is the muralist for the project. The public is invited to help paint this mural this Saturday starting at 1 p.m. outside of 1695 Main Street. The mural will be unveiled later this month.