Mural unveiled at Big Y distribution center in honor of local farmers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A salute Friday in honor of the farmers whose produce fills the Big Y distribution center in Springfield and is eventually purchased at a Big Y supermarket.

The tip of the hat comes in the form of a huge mural painted on the expanded Fresh and Local Distribution Center and unveiled Friday to salute Big Y’s relationship with some 600 farmers whose produce is sold at Big Y supermarkets.

“The focus of this warehouse is really about fresh and it’s about local. We’ve been fortunate to be living in the valley, the Pioneer Valley, and working up and down the valley with nearby farmers,” said Charlie D’Amour, President and CEO of Big Y.

D’Amour said many of the farmers depend on Big Y’s assistance in delivering their produce-so they can get back to their farms more quickly.