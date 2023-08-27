SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a special unveiling and mural dedication ceremony to honor Springfield’s own iconic Oscar Award winner Ruth Carter.

Carter, the costume designer for the “Black Panther” films, made history as the first Black woman to win two Oscars in the best costume design category. Throughout her career, she has more than sixty film and television credits including Academy Award nominations for “Malcolm X,” “Amistad,” and an Emmy nomination for the reboot of the television mini-series “Roots.”

She is also the second costume designer to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The mural will be unveiled at Rebecca Johnson School in Springfield at 2:00 p.m. Mayor Domenic Sarno, Ruth Carter, CDO Tim Sheehan, Mayoral Aide Shenell Ford, Rebecca Johnson Principal Chris Sutton, Commonwealth Mural Director Britt Ruhe, Springfield Cultural Council President Andrew Cade, and Trust Transfer Project Faculty Member Vanessa Ford will be in attendance.

Mayor Sarno states, “All of us here in her hometown of Springfield are so very proud of Ruth Carter and everything she has accomplished. She truly is a very talented and distinguished individual with an impressive résumé and list of accomplishments, awards, and recognitions. It is only fitting that her hometown of Springfield adds to her list of acknowledgments with a special tribute to honor and recognize her for all that she has done throughout her illustrious career. Congratulations Ruth, we are all looking forward to this special unveiling and dedication ceremony – it is your time to shine once again in sending an inspiring message to all our Springfield youth that through education and hard work, they can and will succeed.”

Ruth Carter stated, “I’m proud to make history on behalf of Springfield and bring history back to the city with this beautiful mural! My family and friends in Springfield helped me become an artist. And to see that young artist’s story on display in this mural, born here, that young girl who worked so hard to make her dreams come true – this brings tears to my eyes. It’s amazing to see. This mural will inspire another person from Springfield to pursue their dream the same. I thank my city, Mayor Sarno, and each person involved in making this possible. This is dedicated to my sister Debbie, my brother Ron, and to all the people of Springfield.”

There will be a special Sip & Sign book signing event with Ruth Carter on September 8th at the Art for the Soul Gallery in Tower Square at 1:00 p.m.