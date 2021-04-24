Murals unveiled along downtown Holyoke celebrate Puerto Rican culture

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The history of Holyoke’s Puerto Rican community is the subject of a series of murals along Main and Sargeant Streets in the heart of the city.

Neighborhood residents gathered Saturday afternoon to admire what western Massachusetts artists had created to tell the story of the Hispanic community. Artist Frankie Borrero was born in New York City, and now lives in Springfield.

“I’ve been working on it for about a month now, a month and a half,” said featured artist Frankie Borrero. He told 22News, “What I wanted to project was a little timeline of Puerto Rico.”

“So about 10 artists have been developing artwork to tell the stories of the community and history here in Holyoke along Main Street,” said Shey Rivera-Rios, an artist and curator of the mural series.

This latest art, representing cultural pride covers four buildings along Main and Sargeant Streets. Socially distanced tours of these newest exhibits continue on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. followed by 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.