‘Murder 911 scam’ Man charged with defacing Springfield’s new 9/11 monument

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested a man accused of vandalizing the city’s new 9/11 memorial just before the 18th anniversary of the attacks.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, 59-year-old James Carroll was taken into custody Wednesday night and now faces a charge of defacement of real or personal property.

Walsh said the words “Liars”, “Murder 911 Scam” and “911 Scam” were found etched on the monument’s back panel Sunday morning. After reviewing hours of video, it was determined the vandalism took place at 2:30 a.m. on September 4.

The cost of repairs is unknown at this time.

“It was heartbreaking to see the damage done to this beautiful monument and worth the effort from our Detective Bureau, Officers and Crime Analysts to bring the person responsible for this horrific act to justice.” Acting Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood

Related: