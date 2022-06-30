EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – East Longmeadow’s opening night for their 4th of July celebration starts Thursday with a carnival.
The East Longmeadow Rotary has many events planned this weekend:
- Thursday through Sunday, the carnival will be open 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- On Monday, July 4, the carnival will be open noon to 4 p.m.
- On Sunday July 3, Trailer Trash will be performing at East Longmeadow High School starting at 7 p.m., with fireworks following at 9:30 p.m.
- On Monday, July 4, the parade begins at the East Longmeadow High School at 10 a.m.