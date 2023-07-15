SPRINGFIELD, Mss. (WWLP) – Seven-time Grammy winner Gladys Knight performed at Springfield’s Symphony Hall Saturday night.

Georgia-born, Knight began performing gospel music at age four in church. Her mother, Elizabeth Knight, created a group consisting of Gladys, her brother Bubba, sister Brenda and her cousins William and Eleanor Guest. They called themselves “The Pips” in honor of their cousin and manager, James Pip Woods. The group was later renamed Gladys Knight & The Pips and enjoyed a string of R&B hits including the smash hit “Midnight Train to Georgia.”

Saturday night’s concertgoers were thrilled to get the chance to see the iconic Knight in person.

“This is a 70th birthday present from our three kids,” said Larry Steinhauser of Amherst. “A night at the MGM casino hotel, a nice dinner and Gladys Knight and the Springfield symphony. We are excited to take in some good music from many years ago.”

Knight performed to a packed house.