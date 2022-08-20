SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The musicians of the Springfield Symphony had an al fresco concert Saturday evening at Forest Park.

The concert featured classics from Bach to Brahms, pop and jazz from Ellington to Lennon, along with a brass quintet.

The outdoor concert started at 6 p.m. in the park’s amphitheater at Camp star Angelina. People were encouraged to bring their own chair or blankets and all seemed to enjoy the sounds under the stars.

“It’s one great thing to go into a Symphony Hall or concert hall and see a group of musicians but you couldn’t ask for anything nicer than an evening in Forest Park as the sun is setting in the summertime. I mean to me, who goes to a lot of concerts, this is the perfect place to see a show,” said Mark Auerbach

Organizers were pleased with the turnout of the free concert which was open to music enthusiasts of all ages.

The musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra is a non-profit organization unaffiliated with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra.