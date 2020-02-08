Musicians for Veterans helps raise money for veterans in need through music

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Polish-American Citizens Club in Ludlow has been rocking with music all day to raise money to help recently homeless veterans fill their new homes with used furniture.

Musicians for Veterans will be playing their hearts out until midnight to help the organization called Homeward Vets.

Homeward Vets is served by veterans caring about the future of other vets battling their way back into a productive life.

Musicians for Veterans member, Vinny Falkowski that he enjoys helping fellow veterans through music.

“Musicians can help out and it’s good that we can help out doing something we love doing just playing.”

Since this musical marathon continues until Midnight at Ludlow’s Polish American Citizens Club.

There’s still time to get out there and assist Homeward Vets, veterans themselves who are trying to improve the future for fellow vets who had fallen on hard times.