Musicians stage protest over contract negotiations at Symphony Hall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There was music coming from Springfield Symphony Hall for the first time in 15 months. Not from inside the auditorium, but from the sidewalk in front of the building.

Musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra were sending a musical message to the SSO Board of Directors to restart negotiations toward resuming performances for western Massachusetts music lovers.

The musicians claim the orchestra is in jeopardy, not having performed at Symphony Hall since last March, when the pandemic began.

There are no concerts scheduled for the current and upcoming season at Symphony Hall, unlike in Hartford, Albany and Rhode Island, where their symphony concert being in the fall.