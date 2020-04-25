Closings and Delays
Muslims observe first day of Ramadan during pandemic

Hampden County

by: Lianne Zana

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Muslims around the world began observing Ramadan while under the Covid-19 lockdown.

The pandemic has caused, almost all Muslim-majority countries to close mosques as well as ask people to pray at home to limit the spread of the virus.

The president of the Islamic Society of Western Massachusetts told 22News even though they are unable to congregate during Ramadan, they have support structures in place.

“We are going to do whatever we can during these times to help whoever needs help out,” said the president of the Islamic Society of Western Mass. “You know we see all of our congregation and community members online. I believe this will actually help strengthen some bonds that might not have been strengthen other times.”

The society said they have started a Covid-19 action drive to help those in need of essential items.

