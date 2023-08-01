SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A recent uptick of gun violence has been seen across Springfield, and now, The Greater Springfield NAACP is weighing in how to combat the issue in the city.

In a statement to 22News, Bishop Talbert Swan, the president of the organization said to us in part, “Gun violence is a multifaceted challenge that demands a holistic set of solutions to stop the cycles in impacted communities.”

Swan says in addition to limiting easy access to firearms by high-risk people, the city must address underlying social and economic inequalities that fuel gun violence.

He also says community-based violence intervention and prevention efforts need to be funded, as well as more support for local organizations that address the root of gun violence.