LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – An evening of recognition in Ludlow for community leaders who’ve made a difference fighting for justice and freedom.

The Springfield NAACP Chapter held its 105th ‘Freedom Fund Gala’ at the Ludlow Country Club.

Among the issues that have been addressed by the NAACP over its 105-year history, are racial profiling, health disparities and education. As part of this year’s event theme, “Thriving Together”, six community leaders were honored, for their efforts in youth, veterans, and lifetime achievements towards equality.

“Persons who are altruistic and unselfish, in terms of their volunteerism, in terms of giving back to the community, understanding that to whom much is given much is also required,” said President of Greater Springfield NAACP.

It is the associations goal to provide continued support to vulnerable communities, in an effort to stop police brutality, attacks on voting rights, and racial injustice. Any funds raised from tonight’s event goes back into scholarships and programming.

