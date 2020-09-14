NAACP Springfield President demanding answers after Facebook post taken down

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – NAACP Springfield chapter President Bishop Talbert Swan says he’s furious after Facebook restricted his account because he posted screenshots of threatening messages sent to him.

In the message sent to Bishop Swan’s inbox, that man wrote “hope you catch a hot lead lobotomy soon” and “too bad you didn’t get shot down and killed.”

In less than 24 hours, Bishop Swan says Facebook unpublished his professional page, claiming the post violated their community standards on harassment and bullying.

“Somehow my screenshotting his threat and posting it is bullying him,” said Bishop Swan. “But him threatening to murder me doesn’t violate Facebook’s terms of service.”

Swan says he can still see his page, but when others search for it, it does not appear. He said the accounts of the man along with two others who verbally attacked him through Facebook messenger are still active.

He told 22News a Facebook spokesperson got back to him and their technical support team is conducting a full review into the matter.