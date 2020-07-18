Nadim’s in Springfield celebrates 20 years of business

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A staple in downtown Springfield known for dishing out unique Mediterranean flavors opened it’s doors for the first time 20-years-ago.

Nadim Kashouh, the owner of Nadim’s, works seven days a week to keep his business running. It sounds exhausting but, he says celebrating this milestone makes it all worth it.

He’s had to weather many storms throughout the years, from the EF3 tornado that destroyed everything in its 39-mile path, to the 2008 recession, and now navigating through the pandemic. Kashouh said he couldn’t have done it without his customers.

“When we did the donations for the hospitals and officers around here everybody stepped up. We shut down for the dining room but they continued to support us throughout takeout, delivery, and, curbside. We are really truly thankful for that,” said Kashouh.

There are only a handful of Springfield restaurants that survived over two decades. This includes Red Rose, Student Prince, and Theodore’s which have collectively been in business for more than 170 years.

Nadim’s scheduled a 20 year celebration but due to Covid-19 it is pushed until July of next year.