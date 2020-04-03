Closings and Delays
Nadim's in Springfield feeding healthcare workers during coronavirus pandemic

Hampden County

Photo: Nadim’s Mediterranean Restaurant Facebook

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nadim’s Mediterranean Restaurant & Grill in downtown Springfield is another local business helping health care workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

Thousands of dollars have been donated by people to Nadim’s so the restaurant can provide lunch and dinner for the staff at Baystate Medical Center and Mercy. Donations range anywhere from $20 to $1,000.

Nadim’s restaurant accepting donations to feed healthcare workers

Owner Nadim Kashouh told 22News, he’s honored to help those fighting back against the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s a great feeling to be able to help and at least give the staff members on the front-lines a nice warm meal to enjoy while fighting this pandemic.”

If you wish to donate to health care workers through the restaurant you can call Nadim’s at (413)-737-7373 or order online here.

