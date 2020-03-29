1  of  3
Nadim’s restaurant accepting donations to feed healthcare workers

Hampden County

by: Lianne Zana

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nadim’s Mediterranean Restaurant & Grill in Springfield is giving back to healthcare workers as COVID-19 continues to overwhelm hospitals.

According the restaurant’s Facebook page, it’s accepting monetary donations for food to be provided to medical staff on the front lines of the pandemic.

Nadim’s said it’s matching whatever donations are received, dollar for dollar. Donators can also specify what floor or department to send food to.

If you would like to help you’re being asked to email nadim@nadims.com.

