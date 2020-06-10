Nadim’s restaurant in Springfield reopens for business

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nadim’s in Springfield was given the go-ahead to reopen Tuesday.

It’s been nearly three months since the Mediterranean grill was first closed due to Covid-19.

And while restaurants were able to offer outdoor dining starting Monday, Nadim’s had to wait a day due to a small error on the outdoor patio application filed with the city.

Restaurants need approval from Springfield’s licensing department to hold outdoor dining.

The restaurant is open until 8:30 p.m. most nights.