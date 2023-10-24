HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Western Massachusetts (NAMI-WM) has opened a new location in Holyoke to help better serve surrounding communities.

The mental health organization held an open house to allow the public see their new office space at 1221 Main Street.

It also gave an opportunity for people to speak with board of directors, staff and volunteers about the services and resources they provide. “It’s an open door policy where family, community can come in, if you need support we are here, we understand,” stated Kateri M. Walsh. “Either we’ve gone through it yourselves, or your family members have gone through it, and we are all about support, hope, and ending the stigma.”

NAMI is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization.