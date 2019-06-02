NAMI’s 19th annual walk-a-thon for mental health illness held Sunday

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Western Massachusetts held their annual walk-a-thon at Stanley Park in Westfield Sunday.

Western Massachusetts residents came together to support those affected by mental health disorders.

NAMI Western Massachusetts held Sunday’s walk-a thon to raise awarness for mental illness, which is considered by the medical community as a health condition.

The organization wants all those affected by a mental illness to feel comfortable talking about it.

NAMI’s 19th annual walk-a-thon drew more than one hundred people to Stanley Park. The event included the 5k walk around Stanley Park, music, food, drinks, and raffles.

The President of NAMI Western Massachusetts, Bishop Neil Boyd, told 22News the meaning behind the walk.

“Mental illness is a real problem in America and around the world,” Boyd said. “We really want to bring more awareness to the public and also that we have strong support for those struggling with it.”

NAMI is devoted to improving the lives of people who suffer from a mental illness. It is the largest mental health organization in the U.S.

Mental illness refers to a wide range of mental health disorders from depression to schizophrenia. One in five people suffer from a mental illness in the United States.

“I have a loved one suffering from mental health illness to this day, by educating myself to help him is what’s important,” said Walk-a-Thon NAMI Committee Chair, Donna Bunn.

22News Anchor Rich Tettemer emceed the walk-a-thon.

All of the money raised will help NAMI host future events and support individuals with mental illness.

