WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nana’s Kitchen in Westfield is reopening this Saturday after being closed for the last three months.

The southern-style food serving cajun and creole gumbo dishes will reopen on February 4th from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wendy Orszulak, owner of Nana’s Kitchen, told 22News she just wanted to bring a different flavor to Westfield.

Nana’s Kitchen opened during the pandemic in August 2020 as Whip City Nutrition serving fresh to order fruit and vegetable smoothies. Wendy then changed the name in April 2022 to help expand the cafe’s menu.

Wendy and her husband Daniel have owned the building for nearly 30 years. The restaurant has been renovated during its temporary closure which includes new floors and a take-out window.

“We have a few tables and chairs for people to relax in while they wait for their order, but the space is really best suited for take-out, so we are using that model to serve our customers. This really is a family business, and we look forward to sharing the new menu, something that is completely new and different for Westfield, made with the finest, freshest ingredients, just like we have always made our smoothies.”

“I have always loved creole and Cajun food,” said Orszulak, “so I decided to ask my dear friend and extremely talented Chef Gilmo to help me design a menu to include gumbo, etouffee, and other dishes to bring the classic Cajun and creole flavors to the city, which will compliment the freshness that we offer in our smoothies.”

Chef Gilmo from Greensboro, North Carolina will be in the kitchen bringing the south to the north on Saturday for the reopening. Nana’s Kitchen is located at 18 School Street in Westfield and is open Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.