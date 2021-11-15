Nancy Creed to step down as President of Springfield Regional Chamber

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Regional Chamber President Nancy Creed announced Monday that she will be stepping down from her position to care for her elderly mother.

Creed has been the president of the chamber since 2016 and also served as vice president of marketing and communications five years prior.

“The past 18 months have been an incredible challenge, but I am so proud of how we rose to that challenge and met it head on. While we still have work to be done, I recognize that I need to shift my priorities from an executive role to a caregiving role and focus on my family,” said Creed. “I’m incredibly thankful for my time at the Chamber, the members I had the pleasure of collaborating with, and all those who worked with me to make the Chamber what it is today. I look forward to working closely with Barbara-Jean and the Board of Directors to assist with the transition and position the next president to be as successful as they can be. I am incredibly proud of the progress and evolution the Chamber has made, and I am truly grateful for the opportunity.”

“During her tenure with the Chamber, Nancy has been an invaluable resource. She has laid the groundwork for the Chamber to grow and thrive and has positioned the Chamber on solid financial footing. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to express our thanks to Nancy for creating a robust foundation for the future of the Chamber. I know how difficult this decision was for her to make, and I applaud her for prioritizing herself and her family. We’re grateful to have her full guidance and support while we recruit a new Chamber leader, and we wish her all the best,” said Barbara-Jean Deloria, senior vice president, chief credit risk officer at Florence Bank and chair of SRC’s board of directors.

Creed will remain president until a successor is appointed by the chamber Board of Directors, or no later than April 21, 2022.