Nash Park in Chicopee vandalized once again

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Vandals targeted Nash Park in Chicopee once again, despite police patrols in the city’s Willimansett section.

In the latest incident, bricks were removed at the Gazebo and trash was tossed into the rose garden. Grafitti artists had earlier painted designs at the basketball court.

Neighbor Kim Allen told 22News, there’s plenty of police surveillance, but the cops can only do so much.

“I’d say they’re responsive when we need it all hours of the day and evening, driving by in the afternoon, in the morning, and I think they’re doing a decent job,” said Allen.

Just this past May, the park received a $30,000 equipment upgrade.

Neighbor Kim Allen told 22News vandalism has been an ongoing problem for several months.