Nash Park in Chicopee vandalized

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Nash Park in Chicopee was vandalized.

Bricks were removed from the patio, with graffiti and spray paint on the wall. The park was previously damaged and then renovated.

One Chicopee resident told 22News that many children go to the park and people are disappointed with the damage.

“When I come here every day, it’s like beautiful and now it’s just like ruined so that’s kind of sad,” said Jarielys Colombonilla of Chicopee.

The City of Chicopee is working to get rid of that vandalization.