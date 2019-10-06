Nathan Bills Bar and Restaurant holds annual ‘Remembrance Run’

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nathan Bills Bar and Restaurant in Springfield hosted their annual ‘Remembrance Run’ in honor of Springfield native Sergeant Thomas Sullivan Sunday morning.

The run is how late Gunnery Sergeant Thomas Sullivan’s brother, Joe feels the run is a good way to remember his brother.

Sullivan told 22News, “He sent 15 marines over the fence to safety, he also cleared the park next door of children who might’ve been in harm’s way. And he went back looking for two missing soldiers and that’s where he lost his life.”

Gunnery Sergeant Sullivan died in an attack on a navy facility in Chattanooga Tennessee on July 16th, 2015.

He was a three-time purple heart recipient and Iraq War Veteran.

His family, owners of Nathan Bills Bar and Restaurant in Springfield, set up an annual run in his honor.

Organizers told us that at least 270 people have signed up for Sunday’s run/ walk and that number keeps growing every year.

We met Jay Latorre, a runner who’s been to them all.

“This is an incredible tribute to his life and the impact his memory has had on the community,” said Latorre.

Jay says he runs every year as a thank you to the service Gunnery Sergeant Sullivan gave.

Latorre told 22News, “It’s so important to have these types of opportunities for the community to come together to do something fun but to also honor the life of an incredible person that for most of us maybe never met but still understand the importance of service and the sacrifice to our country.”

The proceeds from the race and walk go to the local marine unit and a scholarship fund at Pope Francis High School.

