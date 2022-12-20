CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Nathan Bill’s Bar & Restaurant in Chicopee held a Toys for Tots drive Tuesday night for a special cause.

The restaurant honored Gunnery Sgt. Tommy Sullivan along with members from the United States Marine Corps. Mayor Sarno and Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi also attended the event.

The family friendly event featured a special visit from Santa from a Springfield Fire truck, as well as a visit from the Grinch. 22News spoke with Sullivan’s brother, who owns the Chicopee bar.

“It’s turning into another successful event, we’ve got hopefully enough toys to satisfy what we can around here,” said Joseph Sullivan. “We wanted to support children, I mean everybody knows we are doing it for the children. It’s just heart warming and then knowing it’s in my brother’s honor, you know, it holds a special place in my heart.”

Joseph said this is the restaurant’s seventh year holding a toy drive for Toys for Tots and this year’s drive by far has hauled in the most toys.