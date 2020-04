SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Restaurants in western Massachusetts are also doing their part in showing appreciation for healthcare workers.

Nathan Bill’s Bar & Restaurant in Springfield is collecting personal protective equipment for local hospitals and clinical staff.

These include N-95 masks, gowns, and disinfectant wipes.

Donations can be delivered to Nathan Bill’s Bar & Restaurant between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.