Nathan Bill’s Bar to host fundraiser for Worcester Lt.Jason Menard’s family

Democrats unveil 2 articles of impeachment against Trump
Springfield, Mass. (WWLP) – Nathan Bill’s Bar and Restaurant along with Springfield firefighters will be hosting a Fallen Hero’s Fundraiser in Springfield to honor Worcester Lt. Jason Menard Tuesday night.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the fundraiser will take place at Thomas J Sullivan Banquet Hall located on 112 Island Pd. Rd. from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Entry tickets are $20 with 100% of the proceeds going directly to Lt. Menard’s family. The event will feature live music, pasta dinner, raffles, and t-shirt sales.

The Springfield Fire Department will be outside to collect donations for those who would like to just donate.

