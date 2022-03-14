SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nathan Bill’s Bar & Restaurant and Holy Cross Church teamed up to start a collection for the Saints Pete and Paul Ukrainian-Catholic Church in Ludlow.

The bar has been overwhelmed with donations that will be picked up and delivered to the Holy Cross Church. From there, the donations will be directly sent to those in need in Ukraine.

Owner John Sullivan told 22News, “This isn’t even a full week, it’s just three days so in three days we were able to collect this much and bring it to the church.”

Those looking to help out are encouraged to drop items off at Nathan Bill’s Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can also drop items off Saturday and Sunday as early as 8 a.m.