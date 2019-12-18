Nathan Bill’s hosts Toys for Tots collection party in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the final push to collect toys for children in need this holiday season. Monday night, Nathan Bill’s Bar & Restaurant invited the public in for a final collection party.

Mixed in between all the dining tables were stacks of toys. The Marine Corps. was on hand to greet guests and help unload unwrapped toys.

The gifts will be donated to the Toys of Tots campaign and distributed to families throughout western Massachusetts. Two young boys from Springfield asked for unwrapped toys for their birthday, so they could give back.

Jimmy Santamaria of Springfield told 22News, “It’s nice because just thinking of people who can’t get gifts who can finally get something to play around with.”

Jack Kaklun of Springfield said, “It made me feel good because I thought of how much I had and something had so little.”

Monday night’s party was also in honor of Sgt. Thomas Sullivan of Springfield, who was killed in a deadly attack at a Navy Operational Support Center in Tennessee back in 2015.