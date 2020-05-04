Nathan Bill’s to provide free lunch to 100+ food service workers in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Nathan Bill’s Restaurant will be providing free lunch for over 100 food service workers from Springfield Public Schools and Sodexo Monday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the restaurant will deliver the lunches between 10:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. just before schools open its emergency grab-n-go meal program for students at 11:00 a.m.

“These workers are as every bit on the front lines as our medical staff and first responders and if anything, they’re the hidden heroes. We’re really proud of what they’ve been doing to feed the kids of Springfield and want to honor the incredible work they’re doing serving over 100,000 meals to our kids every week.” John Sullivan, owner of Nathan Bills

The decision to support food service workers came after Governor Baker declared May 1 as “School Lunch Hero Day.” The day recognizes all food service workers who have been working hard each day during this pandemic making sure children are fed. They are more than just workers, they are heroes.

