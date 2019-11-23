National Adoption Day observed in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Fourteen western Massachusetts families grew during child adoptions at Holyoke Juvenile Court Friday.

It was a joyous day as these couples adopted children who had been in their foster care. Families such as Jeremy and Kristi Tessier of Hampden, who formally adopted three brothers, in addition to another child they had adopted previously.

Kristi told 22News she recommends adults embrace foster care and adoption.

“Don’t be afraid to do it, just go out there, your heart has to be open and it’s worth every second. It’s well worth the loving,” said Tessier.

“It’s a culmination of a long process,” Judge Patricia Dunbar told 22News. “This particular family almost four to five years. It’s very rewarding to see the adoption.”

National Adoption Day was also observed in half a dozen other courthouses across the commonwealth.

Over 140 children who had been in foster care, became permanent members of their adoptive families.