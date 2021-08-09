National book lovers day celebrated at Springfield’s East Forest Park Library

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People who enjoy nothing more than spending their day with a good book are today observing National Book Lovers day.

A special day for Gary Pippin, a regular at Springfield’s East Forest Park Library. Gary told 22News his passion for reading qualifies him as a book lover. “Probably I have about 8 books at home. And here I am at the library looking for some more ha, ha, ha.”

Apparently Gary Pippin has a lot of company at this branch library who love reading. The library became crowded just as soon at the doors opened this afternoon.

Maureen Tipton said, “Absolutely, people come in on a daily basis, some times 2-3 times a week. Have a relationship with them, they’re part of our library family.”

To everyone who appreciates reading books, fiction or non-fiction, happy book lovers day!

