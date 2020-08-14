National coin shortage still affecting local supermarkets

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Unless you pay the cashier using exact change every time, you might have noticed the statewide shortage of dimes, nickels and quarters available at the check out counters.

At Geissler’s Supermarket in Agawam, employees say we’re now at the tail end of the coin shortage, which became noticeable when they went to the banks for a supply of nickels, dimes and quarters.

“I guess we’re limited getting change from our banks twice a week and they’re limiting on the amount that come in,” said Kevin Powers, an employee at Geissler’s.

The Federal Reserve blames the coin shortage on COVID-19, to discourage shoppers from handling coins and increasing the danger of coronavirus infection. But now the coin shortage appears to be lessening thanks to customers helping re-supply the cash register.

“You might think there might be more people returning their change. I know we have customers that bring in their change,” said Powers.

During the past few weeks, some stores have asked their customers to pay with exact change only.

However, the federal reserve is now supplying banks with more coins, so the shortage should end soon.