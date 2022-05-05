LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been three years of Pandemic related delay since Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi was able to properly observe National Correctional Officers Week. 22News found the Sheriff making up for the lost time.

Since the most recent observance three years ago-eight corrections officers have saved lives in various on and off-the-job acts of courage and concern.

Twenty-three-year Corrections Department veteran Jason Broullard was off duty when he saved the life of a stranger, a woman who was choking.

Broullard told 22News, “It’s not just me, it’s everybody at the Sheriff’s Department. We work hard, they come to work, every day, we have great people here, I’m proud to be here for 23 years, and keep going.”

Nick Cocchi said, “My staff is tremendous, they come with a multitude of talents and educational levels. The ability to communicate with people at the darkest and worst time of their lives.”



A return to one of the proudest days on the Sheriff’s calendar, when he salutes the men and women on his staff. This year marks the return of the National Correctional Officers week observance.

Providing the opportunity to honor the officers who went above and beyond by each saving a life.