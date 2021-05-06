National Day of Prayer at Springfield City Hall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – National Day of Prayer was celebrated in the city of Springfield Thursday evening.

Members of the community gathered with Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and Reverend Juan Feliciano of Calvary’s Love Church to celebrate on the steps of City Hall, through music and prayer.

One attendee told 22News, her life has been so busy lately she sometimes forgets to slow down. And it was great to see everyone out celebrating as a community.

“A lot of times, we grow up thinking we should be ashamed of what we are and our beliefs, regardless of what you believe in,” said Natalia Serrano. “God is present and he is working so it is amazing to be able to speak it out loud, show it out loud, and celebrate it up and down the streets.”

Mayor Sarno also released a proclamation regarding the National Day of Prayer, which you can find here.