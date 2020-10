CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The National Grid is announcing a new plan to deliver clean energy for the future.

In a statement sent to 22News, the company said the new “Net-Zero by 2050” plan focuses on achieving net-zero emissions through their gas and electric networks.

Some steps being taken are decarbonizing gas through the use of renewable natural gas as well as reducing methane emissions in the gas they are using.