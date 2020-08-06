National Grid: Wilbraham one of the hardest hit towns in Hampden County by Tropical Storm Isaias

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Some areas south and east of Springfield are experiencing the largest and most persistent outages from the storm.

In Hampden County, Tuesday’s storm affected thousands of people. Wilbraham’s power is projected to be restored by August 8th. Utility workers were working to restore power lines on Stony Hill Road in Wilbraham after the town was impacted by significant outages following the tropical storm.

Sara Whitcomb of Wilbraham said friends and family are still waiting on power to return, “Our town in particular might be a little more on-edge. A little more uneasy especially when you see trees down and power lines down. We went for a ride that evening and it was a little scary.”

According to the National Grid, Hampden County is experiencing one of the largest outages, adding that Wilbraham was one of the most impacted towns in the county. The town’s Fire Chief said that crews and their DPW department have been working to get power back since the storm.

“The electric company is still currently working on restoring power to various neighborhoods. They just reactivated Boston Road, Route 20, which is a main artery in the town and that just went back up.” Michael Andrews, Wilbraham Fire Chief

The Wilbraham Fire Department is asking people to be mindful of down power lines, especially hidden in fallen brush and trees, as crews work on restoring power.

You can check the current outages for National Grid here.