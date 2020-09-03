National Guardsman passes away from injuries suffered in Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A National Guardsman who was involved in a single-car crash in Springfield passed away Tuesday night from serious injuries he suffered from a crash in late August.

The 1-181st Infantry Regiment, a Massachusetts National Guard Unit created in 1636, announced the death of Corporal Lieutenant Joel Martinez in a Facebook post Wednesday night.

According to the Regiment, the crash that claimed the life of CPL Martinez occurred on August 22. He was a member of the mortar platoon at the Springfield HHC.

“Those who spent any time with him know he was always willing to work hard and be there for his fellow soldiers and family. CPL Martinez was a valuable member of our family and this loss will be felt across the Battalion,” the Regiment stated.

