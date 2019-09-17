1  of  2
National Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations kick off in Holyoke

by: Lianne Zana

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The month-long celebration for National Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off in Holyoke on Monday.

The celebration took place at the new City Plaza on Dwight Street where guests celebrated the Hispanic community’s pride in their heritage, history, and contributions to the country.

“The best we can do is come together, to be there for each other, to hear each other,” said Teresita Castano of Northampton. “The Mexicans, Columbians, Puerto Ricans, Cubans, all of us, our struggles in different ways.”

Mayor Alex Morse will issue an official proclamation declaring September as National Hispanic Heritage Month, which goes until October 15.

