WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A national jobs report is saying there was a significant job increase in February.

According to the ADP National Employment Report, companies added 475,000 positions from January to February. Economists were predicting only 400-thousand jobs to be added in February.

The industries seeing the highest employment rate, leisure and hospitality by 170,000 jobs. 22News asked people if they are seeing this job increase improve service at local businesses.

“Well I guess anytime we go into a restaurant or do like a drive through, sometimes certain businesses have been slower, but I have to remind my kids that people haven’t been filling up jobs as quickly and that they are understaffed and we have to be patient.” Ivonne Hall of West Springfield told us.

Education and health services employment increased by 40,000. The US Bureau of Labor statistics will also have its February job report out this Friday.