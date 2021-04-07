National Library Week at Springfield City Library

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield City Library announced that they are celebrating National Library Week online this year due to the pandemic.

The library is encouraging everyone to visit their website and social media pages to access the library’s technology, multimedia content, and educational programs. The theme for this year’s National Library Week is “Welcome to your library,” which promotes the idea that everyone is welcome to use the library’s services.

The programs will be available until April 10 and the community can show their appreciation and support for libraries using the hashtag #NationalLibraryWeek.

This week the Springfield City Library has 276 new books, 35 new movies, and 50 new music CDs. New items include Soul, Dancing With The Devil… The Art of Starting Over, The Battle at Garden's Gate, Justice, and Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. https://t.co/KTNHpR6KNo pic.twitter.com/NRtul9ko5Q — Springfield Library (@SpfldMassLib) April 7, 2021

Whether people visit virtually or in person, the Springfield City Library is an accessible and inclusive place that aims to foster a sense of belonging and community through learning, discovery, and exploration.