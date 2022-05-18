SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It is national police week, a time set aside to honor and remember the members of law enforcement that have died in the line of duty.

At the Springfield Police Headquarters, the community stood in solidarity.

To remember the 17 Springfield officers who lost their lives in the line of duty between 1675 to 2012 in the city of Springfield. Springfield police officers and the families of survivors came together to pay their respects in front of the memorial. Music was played and speeches were given to commemorate the memory and never forget the many who have served the community of Springfield.

Police Superintendent Claprood could not be in attendance tonight since she tested positive for Covid, but in a news release to 22News she says “my thoughts and prayers are with all of the survivors’ families this week and always.”