National prescription drug take-back day resounding success

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – From East Longmeadow to Greenfield, people turned in their unused prescription drugs at twice or nearly twice the rate of disposal compared with one year ago.

The Federal Drug Enforcement Agency received more than 3,500 pounds of medication from residents in Hampshire and Franklin counties, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s office.

Police Departments in Hampden county, among them, Longmeadow, East Longmeadow and Ludlow also report twice the amount of what people turned over to the DEA task force a year ago.

In East Longmeadow for example, Police received more than 330 pounds of unnecessary medicine to dispose of. Which begs the question, why this year’s drive was so successful?

With blunt appeals to the emotions such as this message, law enforcement may have gotten across the message, that the longer unused drugs remained in the medicine cabinet, the greater the opportunity for young people misusing those pills to begin a drug addiction.

As one person told 22News, the Pandemic keeping people at home, giving them more time to consider the consequences of not getting rid of their outdated medications.