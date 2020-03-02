National Read Across America day celebrated on Dr. Suess’s 116th Birthday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – National Read Across America Day and Dr. Suess’s 116th Birthday are both being celebrated on Monday!
The famous children’s author, Theodor Suess Geisel, was born March 2, 1904. The National Education Association made March 2, Dr. Suess day and Read Across America Day in 1997 to help promote reading especially to children and young adults.
The second annual Dr. Suess Read-A-Thon will be at the Washington Elementary School in Springfield at 10:15 a.m. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will be a guest reader for the children.
“This is such a great event for our children. It helps to promote that reading can be a fun and enjoyable activity.”-Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said in a news release sent to 22News
The Springfield Museums will also be celebrating Dr. Suess’s birthday this Saturday with several different events for families and children to enjoy.
“When we celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday, we celebrate the joy his work brought into learning to read for generations! And we have so many wonderful ways to celebrate Dr. Seuss’s Birthday this year,” Jenny Powers, Springfield Museums Family Engagement Coordinator said in a news release sent to 22News.
The following is a list of events offered with the purchase of admission to the museum on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Celebrate with cake from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Get four tickets to sample cakes throughout science, history and two art museums
- Local musician Chris Eriquezzo will sing songs from The Cat in The Hat Songbook from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Mr. Vinny from the Toe Jam Puppet Band will have a shadow puppet show from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Meet and take photos with your favorite Dr. Suess characters such as the Cat in the Hat, Thing 1 and Thing 2, The Grinch and more.
- Every child from 0-12 will receive one free board book by Dr. Suess.
- Museum visitors are invited to participate in a conversation to explore the nature of thinking, memory, and imagination from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Malik the Magic Guy, a comedy magician will perform from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Use model magic to create your own inspired piece in the Dr. Suess National Memorial Sculpture Garden from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Use the silly Bird Name Generator inspired by Scrambled Eggs Super to name a new type of bird and decorate a coordinating egg from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Participate in several activities at the Art Discovery Center from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.