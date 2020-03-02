National Read Across America day celebrated on Dr. Suess’s 116th Birthday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – National Read Across America Day and Dr. Suess’s 116th Birthday are both being celebrated on Monday!

The famous children’s author, Theodor Suess Geisel, was born March 2, 1904. The National Education Association made March 2, Dr. Suess day and Read Across America Day in 1997 to help promote reading especially to children and young adults.

The second annual Dr. Suess Read-A-Thon will be at the Washington Elementary School in Springfield at 10:15 a.m. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will be a guest reader for the children.

“This is such a great event for our children. It helps to promote that reading can be a fun and enjoyable activity.” -Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said in a news release sent to 22News

Happy Birthday, Dr. Seuss: 12 quotes to inspire all ageshttps://t.co/9nDSwHeVtl — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 2, 2020

The Springfield Museums will also be celebrating Dr. Suess’s birthday this Saturday with several different events for families and children to enjoy.

“When we celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday, we celebrate the joy his work brought into learning to read for generations! And we have so many wonderful ways to celebrate Dr. Seuss’s Birthday this year,” Jenny Powers, Springfield Museums Family Engagement Coordinator said in a news release sent to 22News.

The following is a list of events offered with the purchase of admission to the museum on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.